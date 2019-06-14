TFCC Awarded 12 National Awardees As The Filipino Champions Of The Year

Earlier this year, The Filipino Champions of Canada conducted a nationwide search across Canada to select the most deserving Filipino Canadians as this year’s recipients of The Filipino Champions of the Year Awards in celebration of the Philippine Heritage Month as declared by the Province of Alberta followed by the House of Commons unanimous declaration of M-155 which designated the month of June of each year as Filipino Heritage Month across the country to recognize the invaluable contributions of the 935,000 Filipinos in terms of civic, social, economic, cultural including faith and language skills that helped enriched the great Canadian society.

On June 14, 2019, 6PM at Max’s Restaurant Calgary, TFCC awarded the 12 national awardees from Toronto, Surrey, Winnipeg and Calgary respectively at the The TFCC of the Year Awards & Heritage Gala. The event was very well-attended by community organizations, business sector, media, influential personalities and government representatives headed by the Minister of Community and Social Services, Rajan Sawhney, on behalf of Alberta’s Premier, Jason Kenney, and the Philippine Consulate General, Gilberto Asuque.

“What makes this award unique and meaningful is that it focuses on the champion stories of our people and our community through these men and women who exemplify the values and traits of being a part of Filipino culture. As we celebrate The Filipino Heritage Month, it is important that we recognize and honour them for their hard work and dedication to their respective careers; their unparalleled service to the Filipino community and their important contribution in building this great Canadian society. As awardees, they will serve as our shining examples to inspire of all us and celebrate the champion in each and everyone of us!” Jerry Caingcoy, TFCC Founder and President.