Tagle says Pope shows concern with human life violations in PH

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle revealed that Pope Francis is aware about some of the violations against human dignity and life in the Philippines.

Tagle shared the Pope’s concern during Manila clergy’s monthly recollection and meeting at the San Carlos Seminary compound on June 18, according to an article posted on the website of the Archdiocese of Manila. Tagle said the Holy Father reminded them during the bishops’ recent meeting with the pontiff in Vatican for their “Ad Limina Visit,” that the Church is being called to be pastors even to politicians who are in conflict with the Church.

The gathering was also an early celebration of the birthday of the cardinal who will turn 62 on June 21.