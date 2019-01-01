NEDA proposes to put up Pampanga mass transport system

The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday presented the Pampanga Mass Transit System study as a viable, environment-friendly transportation mode for the province.

Team leader Dr. Hussein Lidasan said the proposal hopes to establish a transit system that will guarantee inclusive mobility and accessibility in the province, provide connectivity to an urban center, production areas, residential areas, commercial and industrial centers, and institutional and services areas. The mass transit project is a part of the Pampanga Megalopolis Program, which outgoing House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said would develop her home province.

The proposal is also seen to attract more businesses and investments in the province and eventually decentralize and decongest Metro Manila.