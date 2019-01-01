Angler Management

May 11 was opening day for fishing in southern Manitoba. Since then, Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba (FAAM) members have been out on the water and the shorelines as often as their schedules allow. Walleye, drum, bass, catfish, and pike are just a few species that have been caught so far. With warmer weather ahead, fishing is only going to get better! To be featured here, send in your big fish pictures to eric.onthe.red@gmail.com

Opening day in Manitoba was also the start of the tournament fishing scene. There have been several walleye and bass tournaments already and this year has seen more FAAM members participate. The Falcon Lake Walleye Masters in particular, had 16 individual members compete with 7 teams having both anglers in the boat FAAM members! Top finishing FAAM team went to Jason Cross and his wife Valerie Hildebrand, with a 10th place finish. Mike and Val Dotoli finished 14th, and Divine Labaupa (yours truly) and Janis Surla finished 16th out of 73 boats and received Top All Female Team.

New to angling? Feeling a little intimated? If you’re interested in sport fishing, or fishing in general, but don’t know where to start, check out one of our upcoming FAAM meetings or ask one of the many avid anglers who are in the association already. The season has just begun and there are plenty more fishing tournaments to join and many fishing days ahead. FAAM is a great place to talk fishing with like-minded individuals, get great tips and advice, and swap fish stories!

For FAAM membership information, check out our Facebook page (Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba) or email FAAM.membership@gmail.com

For more info on sport fishing, check out kickerfish.ca.

Tight lines everyone!

Divine Labaupa (aka Mrs. Angler Management)