TAPE Inc Issues Statement on Departure of TVJ from Eat Bulaga; co-hosts and staff resign too

Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) has released an official statement in response to the departure of “Eat Bulaga” hosts from the production company, a day after the 43-year old noontime show was not allowed to air live and after the main host Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon aired their side via Facebook live. The company expressed sadness over the turn of events, acknowledging the hosts’ decision to leave both “Eat Bulaga” and GMA 7 Network, their home for 28 years.

However, TAPE emphasized that the success of the long-running noontime show does not solely rely on three individuals. They expressed gratitude to the dedicated team members who have worked tirelessly for the past 43 years to make “Eat Bulaga” the number one show. The company also thanked GMA 7 for their support in making the program even more exciting for the viewers.

TAPE reassured the public that despite the hosts’ departure, “Eat Bulaga” will continue to provide quality entertainment. They urged fans to stay tuned for upcoming news and promised to bring more joy and excitement to every Filipino through the show’s segments.

The statement concluded by acknowledging that changes happen in life, but it is important to move forward. TAPE expressed its commitment to serving the Filipino audience and thanked everyone for their support.

Meanwhile, after TVJ resigned, Eat Bulaga co-hosts Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Allan K, Ryan Agoncillo, and Ryzza Mae Dizon have also submitted their resignation letters to TAPE’s president, Romeo Jalosjos Jr.

Pauleen Luna, Vic’s wife, shared a copy of the hosts’ resignation letter on her Instagram page. Luna also revealed that the writers, sales team, production crew, and cameramen have also resigned in solidarity with TVJ.

TAPE reiterated that the world will keep turning despite the hosts’ departure, indicating their commitment to moving forward.

