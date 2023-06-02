Filipino Heritage Month 2023 Events

The 20th Anniversary of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Inc. coincides with this year’s Filipino Heritage Month celebrations in June. Be sure to check this page regularly for updates about the date, schedule and venue for each event.

Flag Raising and Heritage Month Opening Ceremony

June 03, 2023, Saturday, 8:00 am Assembly

Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Flag Raising led by the MB Council of Filipino Canadians

Guest sponsor: Knights of Rizal Winnipeg Chapter

June 09, 2023, Friday, 8:30 am

Winnipeg City Hall, 510 Main Street

Celebration of Faith

June 09, 2023, Friday, 6:30 pm

Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Heritage & Independence Day Celebration

presented by Seven Oaks Filipino Employees Association, Inc.

Seven Oaks School Division & Maples Collegiate

June 9, 2023, Friday, 5:00 to 8:00 pm

Maples Collegiate, Judy Silver Commons, 1330 Jefferson Avenue

($5 admission ticket for patrons age 12 and above)

Pista sa MAFTI: Wika, Kultura, Pamana Atbp

June 10, 2023, Saturday, 12 to 5:00 pm

Maples Collegiate, 1330 Jefferson Avenue

“Florante at Laura” Live Reading and Music Evening

June 10, 2023, Saturday, 7:00 pm

Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Welcome to Newcomers / Picnic in the Park

June 11, 2023, Sunday, Time: 12:00 to 6:00 pm

Tyndall Park Community Centre (grounds), 2255 King Edward St. cor. Burrows Avenue

MIGARTION 2023: A Canada-Wide Community Migrants Art Project

June 13 to 15, 2023, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Independence Ball

June 17, 2023, Saturday, 6:00 pm.

Victoria Inn & Convention Center, 1808 Wellington Ave.

Jose Rizal Day Recognition

June 19, 2023, Monday, 5:00 pm.

Jose Rizal Monument, Waterford Green Common corner Dr. Jose Rizal Way

Sharing Circle with Indigenous Friends

June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 5 pm-7 pm

Tyndall Park Hall (Tyndall Park School), 2221 King Edward Street

MUSICA: An Evening of Kundiman and Philippine Art Songs

Musica Singers of PCCM with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra String Quartet

June 22, 2023, Thursday, 7:00 pm

Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre, 711 Jefferson Avenue

Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering

June 30, 2023, Friday, 5:00 to 8:00 pm

Maples Collegiate Student Commons, 1330 Jefferson Avenue