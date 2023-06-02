Filipino Heritage Month 2023 Events

The 20th Anniversary of the Philippine Heritage Council of Manitoba, Inc. coincides with this year’s Filipino Heritage Month celebrations in June. Be sure to check this page regularly for updates about the date, schedule and venue for each event.

Flag Raising and Heritage Month Opening Ceremony
June 03, 2023, Saturday, 8:00 am Assembly
Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Flag Raising led by the MB Council of Filipino Canadians
Guest sponsor: Knights of Rizal Winnipeg Chapter
June 09, 2023, Friday, 8:30 am
Winnipeg City Hall, 510 Main Street

Celebration of Faith
June 09, 2023, Friday, 6:30 pm
Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Heritage & Independence Day Celebration
presented by Seven Oaks Filipino Employees Association, Inc.
Seven Oaks School Division & Maples Collegiate
June 9, 2023, Friday, 5:00 to 8:00 pm
Maples Collegiate, Judy Silver Commons, 1330 Jefferson Avenue
($5 admission ticket for patrons age 12 and above)

Pista sa MAFTI: Wika, Kultura, Pamana Atbp
June 10, 2023, Saturday, 12 to 5:00 pm
Maples Collegiate, 1330 Jefferson Avenue
“Florante at Laura” Live Reading and Music Evening
June 10, 2023, Saturday, 7:00 pm
Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Welcome to Newcomers / Picnic in the Park
June 11, 2023, Sunday, Time: 12:00 to 6:00 pm
Tyndall Park Community Centre (grounds), 2255 King Edward St. cor. Burrows Avenue

MIGARTION 2023: A Canada-Wide Community Migrants Art Project
June 13 to 15, 2023, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Philippine Canadian Centre of MB, 737 Keewatin St.

Philippine Independence Ball
June 17, 2023, Saturday, 6:00 pm.
Victoria Inn & Convention Center, 1808 Wellington Ave.

Jose Rizal Day Recognition
June 19, 2023, Monday, 5:00 pm.
Jose Rizal Monument, Waterford Green Common corner Dr. Jose Rizal Way

Sharing Circle with Indigenous Friends
June 21, 2023, Wednesday, 5 pm-7 pm
Tyndall Park Hall (Tyndall Park School), 2221 King Edward Street

MUSICA: An Evening of Kundiman and Philippine Art Songs
Musica Singers of PCCM with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra String Quartet
June 22, 2023, Thursday, 7:00 pm
Seven Oaks Performing Arts Centre, 711 Jefferson Avenue

Multicultural Music and Arts Gathering
June 30, 2023, Friday, 5:00 to 8:00 pm
Maples Collegiate Student Commons, 1330 Jefferson Avenue

