Sara G and John Lloyd Cruz Reunite, Sparking Excitement for Potential Project

Photo source: Sarah Geronimo Instagram @justsarahgph

Sarah Geronimo sparks excitement among fans as she reunites with John Lloyd Cruz at the Viva headquarters, hinting at a possible new project. The beloved on-screen duo, known for their romantic-comedy trilogy, shared photos of their reunion on Instagram, leaving fans curious about what’s in store. Directed by Cathy Garcia Molina, the trilogy, including films like “A Very Special Love” and “It Takes a Man and a Woman,” was a huge success. Sarah and John Lloyd last collaborated in the 2017 rom-com “Finally Found Someone.” In addition to this reunion, Sarah also confirmed her upcoming joint concert with Bamboo, following her successful 20th-anniversary concert. Fans can catch the dynamic duo on July 7 at the Big Dome, where they previously worked together as coaches/judges on “The Voice of the Philippines.”