Voltes V: Legacy, Dingdong Dantes, Sen. Bong Revilla, and Rocco Nacino headline GMA Pinoy TV’s lineup for June

GMA Network’s international flagship channel is set to offer the best in entertainment programs and a blockbuster movie lineup to our global Filipinos this June. With the successful launch of the much-awaited world-class visual effect live action series Voltes V: Legacy and the highly anticipated collaboration drama Unbreak My Heart, viewers can expect a memorable entertainment experience that will keep them glued to their screens.

This Father’s Month, prepare to be captivated by Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as he returns to the drama screen in “Royal Blood.” Along with Mikael Daez and Rhian Ramos, this murder mystery drama will surely deliver stellar performances that will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

On June 5, get ready to laugh your hearts out with the spin-off of the hit and classic movie “Walang Matigas Na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis.” Starring Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., multi-talented actress Beauty Gonzalez, and sought-after Sparkle leading lady Max Collins, the series promises a hilarious wild ride with the adventures of Police Major Bartolome Reynaldo (Sen. Bong) and his wife Gloria (Beauty).

“Luv Is: Love at First Read,” on the other hand, will touch your heart with its compelling love story. Starring sought-after Sparkle love team Mavy Legaspi and Kyline Alcantara, this series follows the story of Kudos (Mavy), a secret romantic searching for the perfect girl. Later on, he finds a diary and believes that the owner of it, Abby (Kyline), is the one for him.