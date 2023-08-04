Sweet Surprise: Marian Rivera and Kids Celebrate Dingdong Dantes’ 43rd Birthday



Photo courtesy: Instagram @dongdantes

Marian Rivera orchestrated a heartwarming surprise birthday bash for her husband, actor Dingdong Dantes, alongside their children. The Kapuso star marked his 43rd birthday with an unexpected breakfast party, highlighted by endearing performances from their kids, Zia and Sixto.

In a TikTok video shared by Dantes, the siblings joyfully engaged in karaoke, with Sixto confidently belting out Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” while Zia delivered her rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” The video also showcased the family’s affectionate interactions, especially Rivera’s displays of love for her husband.

The siblings also penned heartfelt letters for Dantes, and Rivera took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her “amazing husband” while presenting him with a thoughtful gift.

Dantes, appreciating the gesture, shared glimpses of the song-filled celebration on his Instagram, embracing turning 43 with his family’s love. He expressed gratitude for the surprise breakfast and early karaoke medley.

The couple, known for their on-screen chemistry, will reunite in the upcoming film “Rewind,” an official entry in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival.