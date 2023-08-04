Government Launches Reading Tutor Program for College Students, Offering P570 Daily

Photo by: Walter Bollozos

Under the newly revamped educational assistance program, financially disadvantaged college students have the opportunity to earn P570 per day by volunteering as early-grade reading tutors or youth development workers. The initiative, known as the “Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program,” is a collaboration between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The program’s pilot phase, set to commence on August 15, focuses on recruiting volunteer tutors for first graders. Over a period of 20 days, these tutors will assist more than 63,000 students from 490 elementary schools in Metro Manila, with each tutor assigned to work with 10 pupils for two hours daily. The initiative aims to enhance reading skills among young learners.

Additionally, the youth development workers will facilitate “Nanay-Tatay teacher sessions,” covering topics related to parenting, family dynamics, child development, and children’s rights. Participating parents and guardians attending these sessions will receive P235 per day for 20 days. If successful, the pilot program may expand to other regions, according to Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian.