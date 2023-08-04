PhilPost Receives P100M Advance from GSIS Amidst Fire Damage Evaluation

Inquirer Photo / Richard A. Reyes

The Philippine Postal Corp. (PhilPost) has received an advance of P100 million from the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) while ongoing assessment determines the extent of damage caused by the fire at the Manila Central Post Office building. GSIS issued this preliminary payment as part of PhilPost’s insurance claim. The complete payment is contingent on the adjuster’s report evaluation and final approval. The GSIS, insuring the building for up to P604 million, plans to provide the remaining sum after due diligence. GSIS President and General Manager Arnulfo Veloso added that the organization also contributed office equipment to aid PhilPost in maintaining essential services’ continuity.