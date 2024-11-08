SUV with Senate Plate Linked to Gatchalians Sparks Controversy

A Land Transportation Office enforcer issues on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, a violation ticket to Angelito Edpan, who admitted driving the SUV bearing the Senate protocol plate ‘7’ on the EDSA busway last Sunday, Nov. 4, 2024. Photo by Miguel de Guzman, Photo Source: The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — A luxury SUV bearing a Senate protocol plate “7” was flagged down for entering the EDSA bus lane, with records linking the vehicle to the Gatchalian family, according to the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

The white Cadillac Escalade, registered under Orient Pacific Corp., is managed by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s father, William, and brother Kenneth. While LTO records confirm the corporate registration, the agency did not disclose the specific individual associated with the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver, Angelo Edpan, and a company director, Omar Guinomla, surrendered to the LTO, admitting the use of a protocol plate that the LTO deemed fake. Edpan was issued a traffic violation, and his driver’s license was confiscated. The LTO will conduct a further investigation into any administrative liabilities.

Senator Raffy Tulfo, chairman of the Senate public services committee, announced a separate investigation into the unauthorized use of the Senate protocol plate, noting that the Cadillac was allegedly transporting a relative of Senator Gatchalian returning from Japan and en route to a Quezon City casino.

In response, William Gatchalian denied being in the vehicle, calling the allegations “inaccurate.” Senator Gatchalian also clarified that he does not own a white Cadillac Escalade.

LTO Chief Vigor Mendoza assured the public that violations would be addressed impartially. “The law is the law, and appropriate sanctions will be enforced,” he stated.