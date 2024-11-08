Balik-Tanaw 3.0: Exploring Migration Stories Brings Filipino-Canadian Community Together in Winnipeg

With MLAs, guests and participants

WINNIPEG, MB – The Philippine Historical Society of Canada, Inc. (PHSCI) recently hosted its third annual Balik-Tanaw event, titled Bridging Generations: The Migration Story of Filipino Youth in Manitoba, at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. Despite a rainy Sunday, around 70 attendees, including youth, parents, MLAs, educators, and community leaders, gathered to engage in a day of learning, sharing, and connection around their shared heritage and experiences.

Workshop session with MLA Blashko: MLA for Lagimodière Tyler Blashko (left) listens in as a participant shares her story during the workshop.

The event featured a mix of lectures, workshops, and group discussions designed to encourage participants to explore their personal and family migration stories. According to event organizer Jomay Amora-Dueck, the turnout exceeded initial expectations. “We had about 50 people registered, but several more joined in, bringing us to around 60 to 70 attendees,” she noted. This diverse group reflected both Filipino youth born in Canada and immigrants, creating a rich environment for sharing stories and perspectives.

PHSCI Board of Directors: (L to R) LJ Fulugan, Ning Upton, Reyna de Mesa, Jomay Amora-Dueck and Ryan Garcia (not in picture: Nico Alfafara, Jhoanne Villegas and CzyreneJavier).

The morning session began with a lecture by University of the Philippines Professor Rick Esguerra, who gave an overview of Philippine history, managing to condense centuries of complex events into an engaging hour-long presentation. Attendees, including students and community leaders, were captivated by his insights, which provided important historical context for understanding the Filipino experience in both the Philippines and Canada. “It’s hard to squeeze hundreds of years of history into less than an hour, but Rick did it amazingly,” Amora-Dueck said. “His background as a former professor made it feel like a real classroom setting, giving everyone a deep, genuine perspective that they couldn’t get from just reading online.”

Speakers: (L to R) Anakbayan Manitoba chairperson Alex Payawal, former political science lecturer Rick Esguerra, and PHSCI co-director LJ Fulugan.

The morning also featured talks by two young speakers: Alex Payawal, a youth activist with Anakbayan Manitoba, and LJ Fulugan, an anthropology student at the University of Manitoba. Both shared their experiences and challenges as Filipino-Canadian youth, reflecting on identity, cultural heritage, and the importance of staying connected to their roots. “Hearing directly from young people about their struggles and perspectives was a valuable learning experience for everyone,” said Amora-Dueck.

PHSCI with MLAs: PHSCI members are joined by MLA for Fort Richmond Jennifer Chen (6th from left), MLA for Radisson Jelynn dela Cruz, Hon. Renée Cable, Minister of Advanced Education and Training, and MLA for Burrows Diljeet Brar.

In the afternoon, attendees participated in interactive workshops, divided into groups to discuss their migration stories and reflect on questions about identity, family choices, and the meaning of heritage. Participants took turns sharing their experiences, with one person from each group summarizing the discussions. The conversation was deeply emotional; some attendees were moved to tears as they shared their family’s journey or reflected on questions they had never asked their parents. “There were aha moments for both parents and youth,” said Amora-Dueck. “Many young people said they finally felt able to ask questions about their family history that they’d been too shy or hesitant to ask before.”

PHSCI with Partners: PHSCI members are joined by event partners and members of Anakbayan and Aksyon ng Ating Kabataan.

The event concluded with a group photo featuring MLAs and participants, capturing the sense of unity and pride that had been fostered throughout the day. Reflecting on the feedback received, Amora-Dueck shared that many participants expressed a wish for similar programming to be available in schools and community centers. “People kept telling us they wished there were more opportunities like this to learn about Filipino history and heritage in Canada,” she said. “We hope to continue and expand these programs so that more young people can connect with their roots.”

For many attendees, Balik-Tanaw 3.0 was more than just a workshop; it was a meaningful opportunity to explore identity and heritage in a supportive, educational setting. PHSCI hopes to build on the success of this event, creating future programs that celebrate Filipino-Canadian history and foster a sense of pride and belonging among Filipino youth.

Photos by Ryan Garcia