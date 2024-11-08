Manila Bettor Wins P107.8-Million Jackpot in 6/42 Lotto

Melquiades Robles, PCSO general manager and vice chairman of the board, said the winner bought a lotto ticket at the SM City San Lazaro. Photo Source: STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila resident has claimed the P107.8-million jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles confirmed that the winning ticket was purchased at SM City San Lazaro. The winning combination for the Tuesday night draw — 22-24-10-34-02-35 — secured the lone bettor the massive prize of P107,852,598.

In addition to the jackpot winner, 56 other bettors who matched five of the six numbers will each receive P24,000 as a consolation prize. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, a 20% tax will be deducted from winnings over P10,000.

PCSO reminded the public that all winnings can be claimed at their main office in Mandaluyong City, where winners must present two valid IDs and their winning ticket.

Robles congratulated the winners, adding that lotto proceeds continue to support PCSO’s various charity programs across the country.