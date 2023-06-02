Survey Reveals Pinoy Gen Zs’ Strong Preference for Remote Work

Filipino Gen Z students prefer remote work and have high salary expectations, according to Universum’s Talent Survey 2023. Out of 5,698 students from 103 universities surveyed between November 2022 and March 2023, 82 percent expressed interest in remote work. Concerns included internet connectivity, work-life balance, and social isolation.

On average, students expected to earn P374,403 annually (around P31,000 per month) after graduation, lower than last year’s P495,966 (P41,000 per month). However, it still exceeds the minimum wage. Male respondents expected higher salaries than females, and STEM students expected more than those in business, commerce, humanities, liberal arts, and education.

The survey also found that students prioritized professional training, a friendly work environment, flexible conditions, high future earnings, and ethical standards in their preferred employers. Established companies with global operations were favored over startups, and the private sector was preferred over the government. Large cities were more appealing than small to medium-sized towns.

Top choices for business students included Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Airlines, Google, Ayala, and San Miguel. STEM students preferred Google, Microsoft, Intel, Ayala, and Pfizer. Humanities, liberal arts, and education students chose Google, ABS-CBN, GMA Network, Philippine Airlines, and Microsoft.

Mike Parsons, Universum’s managing director for Asia Pacific, stressed the need for employers to understand and meet the expectations of future talent by providing opportunities, flexibility, and work-life balance. These survey results highlight the specific needs and preferences of Pinoy Gen Zs in the labor market.