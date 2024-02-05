Speculations Surround Bea Alonzo’s Relationship Status and Rumored Past

Photo credit: Bea Alonzo instagram @beaalonzo

Amid rumors of a breakup with Dominic Roque, Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo has become the subject of netizen discussions regarding her alleged past. Speculations intensified when she was spotted without her engagement ring, triggering assumptions about relationship issues. In a recent interview, Alonzo’s response to wedding plans further fueled breakup rumors, stating they have no plans yet, and the responsibility falls on the man.

Talent manager-vlogger Ogie Diaz discussed the alleged split in his YouTube Showbiz Update, revealing insider information that Alonzo and Roque are no longer together. Diaz cited their last trip to Japan as the endpoint of their relationship. Social media personality “Auntie Selina” shared an update on Roque, noting that he disabled comments on his Instagram amidst speculations, including unverified claims about Alonzo’s rumored past and alleged gender preference.