Nice, France – The Old Town

Gem & Lita at Old Town Nice

Our European itinerary says: Depart Lourdes, France and drive to beautiful French Riviera, passing through many beautiful cities in the Mediterranean Sea and drive along the scenic seacoast viewing Monte Carlo and the Principality of Monaco, then arrive Nice (pronounced “neece” in English), take a stroll along the Promenade Des Anglais, climb the Castle Hill and explore the Old Town.

Nicknamed “la belle” or “the beautiful” because of its stunning natural beauty, Nice is the fifth largest city in France, located on the French Riviera at the southeastern coast of France along the Mediterranean Sea at the foot of the French Alps. Famous French painters Matisse and Chagall found inspiration in Nice with its seaside splendour and palm-fringed cityscape.

Nice is a very walkable tourist spot – most attractions can be reached within walking distances.

Gem & Lita at Monte Carlo Casino

Promenade Des Anglais is the most famous street that travels along the Mediterranean waterfront stretching for seven (7) kms. (4.5 miles) that provides an uninterrupted view of the cerulean blue waters and neat rows of palm trees. The Promenade, La Prom for short, is not only popular for walking but also for sports. You see bicyclists. skateboarders, in-line skaters, and joggers. Also baby-strollers and families. La Prom was the start and finish location of the first two stages of the 2020 Tour de France.

Along the seafront you’ll see one of Nice’s most unusual architectural features – a row of low white buildings onced used by fishermen and now a mix of galleries and ethnic restaurants combining local culture and gastronomy.

From the Promenade you can reach the Castle Hill and enter the Old Town of Nice.

Gem & Lita at Monte Carlo Plaza

The Old Town of Nice (Vieille Ville), seemingly laid-back, possesses an old-world charm with its maze of narrow medieval streets and narrow alleyways, apartment structures strewn with drying laundry, locally-owned cafes, small restaurants, epiceries, boulangeries, patisseries, and ice cream parlours. The cobblestoned-streets also contain many 17th century Italianate churches . Also here are the Palais Lascaris, used to be a 17th-century aristocratic building and currently, a musical instrument museum; the ornate Opera de Nice; and the imposing edifice of Palais de Justice.

Very visible from the Promenade and accessible by an elevator built into the rock is the Castle Hill dominating the city with its ruins of cathedrals and defensive walls, an artificial waterfall and an elevator built into the rock. From its observation deck located above the waterfall you will enjoy the panoramic view of Nice.

From Nice we visited Monte Carlo and Monaco. We spent some time in The Rolex Monte Carlo Masters’ Champions Hall of Fame (the Monte Carlo Masters is an annual tennis tournament for male professional players held in Rouqebrune-Cap-Martin, France which borders on Monaco held in April annually. We also tried betting at the Grand Casino, Monte Carlo’s most famous building. On our way to Monaco, our tourist bus driver showed us the cliff of the winding road where the deadly car accident happened to Hollywood actress-turned-princess Grace Kelly, the wife of Prince Ranier III of the royal family, House of Grimaldi.

Au revoir.



Nice, France