Looming dark cloud over the Marcos and Duterte’s political in-fighting



Photograph: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

2024 Economy may be imperiled, making investors nervous, due to Marcos-Duterte’s bombshell.

In the early month of the second year term of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the president of the Philippines, there was a surprising verbal tussle started by the immediate President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing BBM (Bongbong Marcos) of an alleged drug addict and calling the current president to resign.

Duterte, known as a populist and the non-flying-state-visit-president during his term, singled out that BBM’s name is included in the watch list of drug addicts. Even Duterte scaled the record that BBM went to Germany for treatment before the 2022 election.

President Marcos Jr. denied all the accusations, saying that Duterte is suffering from the side effects of “fentanyl”: “He has been taking this drug for a very long time now. I hope his doctors take care of him.”

Duterte retorted, saying ” Mine is prescribed by the doctors, but his drugs are not.”

The feud between two famous family dynasties has erred one government department the country’s economy in 2024 will be affected.

One has to remember that Duterte valued the political connection with the former Dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the father of the current president, who declared Martial Law to extend his political career and then, granted the final resting place of the late dictator to be buried in the “Libingan ng mga Bayani”.There it goes with the common adage in politics: ‘There is no permanent friend, no permanent enemy in politics, only personal interest.”

As former President Duterter and the current Philippine President Marcos Jr. are at odds with each other, the nation is still suffering from continuing tentacles of corruption, making the country an importer of basic needs like rice, sugar, garlic, onions, and meat. And wondering why such a country rich in natural resources is still impoverished.

Meanwhile, BBM announced the launching of “Bagong Pilipinas” as the current administration’s brand of governance and leadership that strives to ignite hope and inspire participation in building a better Philippines through collective action, transcending political, religious, and socio-economic differences.

The shade of Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. “New Society”; and how the surging “People’s Initiative” by some lawmakers with the signature campaign by the people to re-write the constitution, seems like “People’s Power”.