Festival Du Voyageur 2024

The 55th Annual Festival du Voyageur is set to bring unparalleled festive spirit to Parc du Voyageur from February 16 to 25, 2024! This year, we’re elevating the celebration with more vibrancy and enthusiasm, inviting everyone to a grand showcase of joy and community spirit. Prepare to immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with large heated tents, aromatic wood shavings, exhilarating music and dance, awe-inspiring shows, remarkable artistic displays, engaging contests, and wholesome family activities. It’s not just an event; it’s an unforgettable journey of festivities we’re thrilled to offer at the Festival du Voyageur 2024!

Breanne Lavallée-Heckert, in her inaugural year with the Festival team, shares her excitement, “Joining the Festival du Voyageur team has been exhilarating. We’ve curated an outstanding lineup that promises great surprises and unforgettable highlights, setting this year’s festival apart.” She eagerly anticipates welcoming the community, “I look forward to seeing the joy on everyone’s faces and creating memorable moments together in a fun, inclusive, and safe setting.”

Music takes center stage at this year’s festival, boasting an impressive roster of over 150 artists from Manitoba, across Canada, and around the world. Noteworthy acts include The Strumbellas, K’naan, The Lytics, and many more, ensuring a rich musical experience. The Relais du Voyageur will host internationally acclaimed artists like Vieux Farka Touré and local talents, offering a diverse and captivating musical journey.

The festival heart, Parc du Voyageur, will radiate warmth and camaraderie around the Infinity Fire, against a backdrop of Indigenous art installations and a new Indigenous art gallery featuring local artists. This space is designed to foster dialogue and reflection, celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.

Embrace the spirit of the Festival through various competitions such as fiddling, jigging, and the traditional pea soup contest. Families and winter enthusiasts will delight in activities including historical presentations, snow sculptures, workshops, sleigh rides, snowshoeing, and more, all designed to celebrate the joys of winter.

In a first, the Festival is excited to introduce an online 50/50 raffle, supported by Craig & Ross, offering Manitobans a chance to win while supporting the festival. Early bird ticket purchasers by January 31 also stand a chance to win two Air Canada flights, adding an extra thrill to their festival anticipation.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to the community and our sponsors, including the Government of Canada, the Government of Manitoba, and the City of Winnipeg, among others, for their invaluable support. Their commitment helps make this celebration possible.

Stay informed about Festival du Voyageur 2024 by downloading our mobile app or visiting our website at heho.ca. Join us for a celebration that promises to be more vibrant and joyous than ever before!

The 2024 Festival du Voyageur logo was announced last November 1, 2023 and was created by Jonato Dalayoan. Visit Festival du Voyageur on Instagram @fdvoyageur – Animation by Sisler High School’s CREATE Program @sislercreate

Maple Taffy and Sleigh Rides

