Senate-House Ceasefire Amid Charter Change Debates: A Shift in Focus on National Issues

Senators Sonny Angara and Ronald dela Rosa announced a ceasefire between the Senate and the House of Representatives, aiming to de-escalate tensions over Charter change debates. The decision follows discussions with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who expressed concerns about the increasingly heated verbal exchanges. Angara, leading the Senate sub-committee on constitutional amendments, stated that the ceasefire aims to improve collaboration while addressing the proposed Resolution of Both Houses 6, which seeks amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

Dela Rosa emphasized a shift in focus to pressing national issues, particularly the devastating floods in Mindanao. Senators, including Imee Marcos, Bong Go, and Dela Rosa, pledged support for flood-affected areas. Former President Rodrigo Duterte also supported de-escalation, provided there is no provocation.

Simultaneously, Senate hearings on the People’s Initiative signature campaign continue, investigating allegations of bribery and fund misuse. Despite calls to stop the probe, Senator Francis Escudero stressed the importance of transparency. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) cautioned against hasty constitutional amendments, citing the 1987 Constitution’s complex history and emphasizing the need for a careful democratic process.