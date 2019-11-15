Robredo says non-Cabinet post doesn’t bother her

Vice President Leni Robredo said is not holding back in her job as the co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) even if it was not a Cabinet post.

Robredo’s meetings with foreign organizations like the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) did not sit well with Duterte. Malacañang said Robredo should not consult with “enemies of the state” who have prejudged Duterte’s war on drugs. She defended her consultations with various foreign organizations by saying that the drug problem is a transnational issue. She added that the supply of drugs cannot be restrained if there will be no cooperation with other countries.

On resentment over her appointment as ICAD co-chair while being the leader of opposition, she said it’s not her problem as she vowed to do the job given to her.