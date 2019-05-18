Robredo calls on Filipinos to continue the fight

Despite the dismal election results suffered by opposition candidates, Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo called on Filipinos to unite and continue the fight.

Robredo, the leader of the opposition, credited the efforts made by Otso Diretso’s candidates and volunteers to fight back despite the odds against them. As of the latest count, only Senator Bam Aquino of the Otso Diretso bets is still fighting it out for the last winning slot. The reelectionist senators and candidates who ran under President Duterte’s PDP-Laban and his daughter’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago slate landed in the top 12. Robredo said the opposition still has a lot to do as the fight is not yet over.