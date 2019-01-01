Rival senatorial bets lunch together at Escudero’s home

Senator Chiz Escudero hosted lunch for opposing senatorial candidates at his house in Sorsogon.

PDP-Laban candidate Bong Go shared lunch Sunday, March 31, with Otso Diretso bets Romy Macalintal and ex-solicitor general Florin Hilbay. Over lunch there was no rivalry while the candidates from opposing parties exchanged pleasantries and talking about life after elections They even posed for pictures together. Later Escudero endorsed the candidacy of Go.

Escudero is running for governor of Sorsogon under the Nationalist People’s Coalition party. His opponent is PDP-Laban candidate Vladimir Ramon Frivaldo, grandson of the late Sorsogon governor Juan Frivaldo.