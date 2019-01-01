Palace says Polong’s ‘drug video’ mere black propaganda

Malacañang thru Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the video linking former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte in the illegal drug trade is just black propaganda.

The video said to be the first episode of a series titled “Ang Totoong Narco List,” was uploaded on YouTube on April 1. The video showed a list of code names allegedly being used by principals and their kickbacks which were deposited in the bank accounts of the supposed drug lords. The male narrator in the video claimed that the code name “POLODELTA-TSG01” was the Presidential Son Paolo Duterte based on his initials.

The video further tagged Agriculture Undersecretary Waldo Carpio as Polong’s supposed dummy in the transactions. Carpio is the brother of lawyer Mans Carpio, the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.