Rapid Antigen Test by a Health Professional, now accepted as entry requirement

Following a significant drop in the COVID cases, the country continues to ease protocols. The latest protocol, according to Malacañang, is that travelers may now present a rapid antigen test results performed by a health care professional to enter the country.

As long as the rapid antigen test are administered and certified by a health care professional in a healthcare facility, laboratory , clinic or pharmacy from the country of origin, it will be accepted for entry.

