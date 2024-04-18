President Marcos Commends Largest Drug Seizure with No Casualties

In what was seen as a subtle dig at his predecessor’s bloody war on drugs, President Marcos inspects P13.3 billion worth of shabu, which he said was the largest drug haul in years that was conducted without anybody being killed, in Alitagtag, Batangas yesterday. Looking on is Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Photo by Krizjohn Rosales

President Marcos lauded the Philippine authorities for intercepting a staggering P13.3 billion worth of shabu in Batangas, marking the country’s largest single drug confiscation to date. Speaking after the seizure of two tons of shabu at a police checkpoint in Alitagtag town, Marcos emphasized the success of the government’s “bloodless” approach to combating illegal drugs.

Accompanied by officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Marcos inspected the drug haul in Alitagtag town, highlighting the absence of violence during the operation.

Expressing determination to dismantle drug syndicates, Marcos revealed that investigations are underway to trace the origins of the seized narcotics, which were smuggled in a passenger van intercepted at a checkpoint in Barangay Pinagkrusan. The van’s driver has been apprehended and faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Marcos outlined his administration’s strategy, focusing on law enforcement within legal boundaries and emphasizing prevention and rehabilitation over punitive measures. The recent drug bust surpassed previous records, reflecting a shift from previous controversial approaches. Meanwhile, human rights groups urge Marcos to end violent tactics and embrace harm reduction strategies, as discussions on drug policy reform gain traction