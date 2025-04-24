President Marcos Calls for Use of Technology to Improve Public Service

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged public servants on Thursday to use modern technology and innovations to serve the public.

Marcos said this in his speech after the ceremonial presentation of the signed Memorandum of Agreement on the Philippine Civil Service Digital Leadership Program in Malacañan Palace.

“It is an opportunity now for us to rethink, to innovate, and serve our people better through technology,” Marcos said.

The Private Sector Advisory Council Digital Infrastructure Sector Lead proposed the Philippine Civil Service Digital Leadership Program in 2023.

This month, the first group of participants, including 30 from the Civil Service Commission, finished their pilot training in Singapore. The program targets training at least 10,000 civil servants until 2027.