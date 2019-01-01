Police to file case against Migo Adecer for fake license

The Makati police is set to file a criminal case against GMA actor Migo Adecer for falsification of public documents.

Adecer was earlier arrested after his car hit two Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) employees and then tried to escape. He presented a license which had been proven to be bogus. The police also said the LTO-National Capital Region (LTO-NCR) will initiate the administrative aspect of the case considering that based on LTO records, he already had four recorded reckless driving cases. The 19-year-old actor whose real name is Douglas Errol Dreyfus Adecer, won GMA’s talent search “Starstruck.”