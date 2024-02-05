Philippines Expects Bountiful Onion Harvest in 2024

Photo courtesy of Department of Agriculture-9

The Philippines is poised for a robust onion harvest this year, alleviating concerns of previous shortages. Anticipated to surpass 300,000 metric tons nationwide, the onion production forecast for 2024 brings relief to consumers. Nueva Ecija, with over 10,500 hectares dedicated to onion cultivation, stands out as a key contributor in Central Luzon.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) aims to enhance onion quality across the country, collaborating with various government agencies. Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) Director Glenn Panganiban disclosed plans to partner with local government units, facilitating training programs for onion growers. The initiative aims to equip farmers with Philippine Good Agricultural Practices certificates, fostering market accessibility. Training modules encompass Integrated Pest Management, prudent use of farm inputs, and effective biocontrol agent utilization, accompanied by a consistent information campaign from the Regional Crop Protection Center.