Party-list rep wants drug lords to serve time at WPS

Rep. Niña Taduran of ACT-CIS party-list is proposing to send all drug lords to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to serve the rest of their jail sentence.

Taduran said the drug lords should be sent to numerous islets in the West Philippine Sea near Pagasa island being claimed by the Philippines where there are no cellphone signals, guards to bribe, and means of escape. She added that the measure will not only put a stop to the illegal practices inside the New Bilibid Prisons (NBP) but will also help strengthen the country’s claim on the disputed islands there.

The lady solon also suggested that the NBP lot be sold to the private sector rather than use it to house drug lords. The proceeds from the sale can help the government fund its “Build, Build, Build” program, she said.