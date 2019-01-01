‘OFW Help’ is now on Facebook

An emergency help page called “OFW Help” for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) was recently launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA emphasized that the page is mainly for emergency purposes only to protect the rights of OFWs and promote their welfare. Urgent concerns of undocumented or irregular workers who are not members of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will be specifically addressed. The page won’t cater to labor claims.

Processing of all concerns sent to OWF Help will be undertaken by the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs (OUMWA); and subsequently forwarded to the nearest Foreign Service Post or Philippine Embassy/Consulate where the Filipino worker is designated. The OUMWA will then report on the progress of the case to the nearest kin of the OFW.