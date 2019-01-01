Marvel PH heroine ‘Wave’ excites Filipino fans

A Cebuana character named Wave, aka Pearl Pangan, is Marvel Comics’ new superheroine.

Wave was co-created by Pinoy comic book artist Leinil Francis Yu with “Agents of Atlas” writer Greg Pak. Yu said he was surprised by how fast Wave has been accepted by Filipino fans considering she’s just a few months old. Yu described Wave as a hydrokinetic, or a person with the power to control water. The design of her looks was influenced by the illustrator’s music and game preferences, including the writer’s ideas.

Yu has drawn Marvel’s popular mutants, first in “Wolverine” in 1997 and in subsequent “X-Men” titles. Yu also drew DC Comics’ “Superman: Birthright” in 2003. He is also credited for the design of vehicles for Joss Whedon’s science fiction film “Serenity” in 2005.

