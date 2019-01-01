Michelle Dee to represent Ph in Miss World 2019

Michelle Dee, the daughter of beauty queen Melanie Marquez, will represent the Philippines in the 69th Miss World pageant in London, United Kingdom on December 14.

Dee bested 39 other candidates during the coronation night held Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The 24-year-old beauty is a Psychology graduate of De La Salle University Other winners are Kapuso star model Kelley Day, Miss Eco International Philippines; former FAMAS best child performer Isabelle de Leon, Miss Multinational Philippines; Maria Katrina Llegado, Reina Hispanoamericana Philippines; Glyssa Perez, Miss Philippine Tourism; and Vanessa Mae Walters, Miss Eco Teen Philippines.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno was chairman of the board of judges. Other members of the board of judges include San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, former Senator Nikki Coseteng, actors Sunshine Cruz and Raymond Bagatsing, Bryce Ramos, Roselle Monteverde of Regal Films, Jeffrey Lin, and Nancy Go, among others.