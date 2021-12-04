Parol Shining Bright This Christmas



The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival’s Parol Making Contest was held once again after five years since it last took place on November 2016. Eight associations joined and showcased their masterpiece Christmas lanterns or parol that were absolutely stunning.

For Filipinos, parol will always be a symbol of hope even during the darkest nights. Being back in a long time in these challenging times, the event was truly momentous, uplifting the Christmas spirit.

Photo supplied by Shekinah Tagle

FILIPINO PAROL BRIGHTENS THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

Brighter sparks the Christmas season at the annual “Parol Making Contest” sponsored by the Manitoba Filipino Street Food Festival held recently at the Filipino Seniors Hall.

The eight participants include Bibak, Pinoy Alliance of Canada, MAFTI, Bulacan Association of Manitoba, Tribo Santo Nino, John/Tres Marias, Winnipeg Sikaran (WSAA) and Caring for the Environment (CEM).

Invited guests and participants attended the annual event and everyone followed the medical protocols, said Aida Champagne, coordinator of the festival.

The winners include: 1st Prize: Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy- $600, 2nd Prize: Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc. (MAFTI)-$400 and 3rd prize: Johnz/Tres Marias, $200. Consolation prize of $100 was given to the participating organizations/groups.

Judges include Anna Maceda, Marc Tumolva, Verna Tamondong, Wilfredo Sion and Fran Vasu.

Photos by John Michael

1st place: Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy (WSAA)

2nd place: Manitoba Association of Filipino Teachers Inc. (MAFTI)

3rd place: Johnz/Tres Marias