PAGASA Issues Warning: Sweltering May Temperatures Ahead

Photo by iStock

PAGASA alerts the public to brace for even hotter days and nights ahead, as temperatures are expected to soar beyond the already scorching levels, potentially surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in the coming weeks.

According to Ana Solis, chief of the Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section, the forecasted maximum temperature for May has already been exceeded earlier this week, with Isa town in Isabela province recording a scorching 40 degrees Celsius.

Solis cautioned that other areas could also experience similarly extreme temperatures as the Philippines remains under the influence of a high-pressure ridge, exacerbated by the warm and dry season coupled with the weakening El Niño phenomenon, whose effects may persist until June.

The onset of the wet season might be delayed, possibly not occurring until the first or second week of June or later, due to the potential development of La Niña.

PAGASA advises the public to take precautions against the intense heat, particularly in areas where dangerous heat index temperatures of 42 to 43 degrees Celsius are expected, which could lead to heat-related illnesses such as cramps, exhaustion, and stroke.

Meanwhile, over 1.14 million Filipinos across nine regions have already been affected by El Niño, with reports of agricultural damage and water shortages. Assistance efforts by the Department of Social Welfare and Development include the distribution of relief items worth millions to affected families, with standby funds allocated for further aid. Various regions, including Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and others, have reported significant impacts on agriculture and livelihoods due to the ongoing dry spell.