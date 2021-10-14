Padyakers Ride to Portage La Prairie

The Padyakers Winnipeg Biking group was at it again for another weekend ride to Portage La Praire. The ride kicked off early Saturday morning from Winnipeg with a ride of about 6 hours roundrip. A day trip to Portage La Prairie in the fall was a perfect choice despite the foggy morning conditions. The route took the Padyakers through the beautiful rural countryside of Manitoba winding through small towns, farmland, rivers and bridges along the Trans-Canada Highway.

For more road bike adventures, the Padyakers Winnipeg Biking group can be found on Facebook and Strava App. Happy Biking!





At Portage La Prairie (L-R): Louie, Eric, Ed, Tony, Tim, Michael, Rev, Aga, Rej, Joel, Tito, Ryan, Camilo

Photos by Camillo Transporte