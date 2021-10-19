Jake Cuenca arrested after a car chase with the police

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested after a car chase with the police on Saturday evening, October 9, 2021. Cuenca’s black Jeep Wrangler had allegedly hit a police vehicle in Barangay Barangka Ibaba, Mandaluyong as cops were in the middle of a buy-bust operation. Instead of stopping, Cuenca was said to have driven away, prompting the police to chase after him. Near Shaw Boulevard, police shot at the Wrangler’s wheels to stop the car. Cuenca was then apprehended and brought to the Mandaluyong Police Station and was charged with a case of disobedience and reckless imprudence, according to the Eastern Police District.

Though this did ground Cuenca, 43-year-old delivery rider Eleazar Maritinito was hit by a stray bullet. Maritinito was brought to Rizal Medical Center, where he recovered. Police General Guillermo Eleazarr apologized to Maritinito in a statement, assuring the driver that the PNP will cover all his medical expenses, and shall also extend financial assistance during his recovery. The PNP Chief also said that he would respect the decision of Maritinito if he would take legal action over the incident. According to him, all PNP personnel involved will be placed under restrictive custody while the investigation is being conducted, and will undergo disciplinary measures. Cuenca was released from the precinct early Sunday morning October 10, 2021.

Photo Source: Jake Cuenca Instagram