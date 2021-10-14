Cool Streets. Really Cool Bridges.

The Filipino artists behind some of the Cool Streets project painted several Winnipeg bridges this year. Dark Waters by Pat Lazo and #PLAYstreet by Paulo Castillo, Architectural Intern at Architects At Play.

The Cool Streets project, a public art initiative to paint the streets and bridges of Winnipeg with vibrant colours and designs feature many Winnipeg artists. To learn more about the designs, bridges and their locations, visit the Filipino Journal website for more details.

Dark Waters by Pat Lazo – Bunn’s Creek

#PLAYstreet By ArchitectsAtPlay – John Bruce Rd Bridge

Happiness By Xavier Mutshipayi – Niakwa Trail Bridge – (north of Fermor)

Citrus Splash By Alex Plante – Niakwa Rd Bridge – (south Fermor)

Connect By Kal Barteski – Bunn’s Creek

Walking on Water By Kailey Sheppard – North St. Boniface Voyageur Bridge

Pride by Stéphane Dorge – U of W

Untitled by Nereo Zorro – Bunn’s Creek

Arc-en-ciel By Stéphane Dorge – Edgewood St-Tremblay St Bridge

Photos by Dan Harper @DanHarperPhoto