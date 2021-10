Winnipeg Alt-Rockers Humous releases new album

Winnipeg’s local Filipino band Humous releases its 4th album, titled Naked Lies, Naked Truth. The 10-track record is the band’s pandemic effort. Humous consists of Julius Cesar Eugenio (bass, vocals), Johnric Nv (guitars), and Nelson Catalan Villa (drums). To those interested in getting a copy of Humous’s latest release, message Julius on Facebook. Promote original music. Support local talents.