Overseas Voting for Filipinos Officially Underway, Says COMELEC

MANILA, Philippines — The official voting period for overseas Filipino voters has officially begun, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) announced Sunday.

COMELEC spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco confirmed in a statement that the test voting phase has concluded, paving the way for the official overseas voting period, which will run from April 13 until May 12 at 7 p.m.

Voting in countries with registered overseas voters (ROVs) starts at 8:00 a.m. local time, Laudiangco added.