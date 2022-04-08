Overseas Filipinos Cast Votes on April 10

Overseas Filipinos will cast their votes on April 10 to May 9, ahead of the 65.7 million Filipinos set to vote on May 9.

They will choose their national bets – president, vice president , senators, and party-list groups.

With over 1.6 million registered Filipino voters overseas, this year has seen the first time drop due to the thousand of Filipinos who returned to the Philippines after being displaced due to the pandemic.

For overseas voters, they can check if they are registered on the Commission on Election’ (COMELEC) . Voters can either vote in person at the Philippine embassies , consulates and other designated polling places. They can also receive their ballots via post (postal mode).

Voters who missed to register will not be permitted to vote as the registration period closed on October 12, 2021.