New Original Music from The 1221 and Humous & Gigs to Watch

In the recent years, there had been a rise in the number of local Filipino bands that thrive in our Filipino-Canadian community in Winnipeg.

The 12/21

One of the most enduring and successful is The 12/21—the so-called band of three brothers that was formed as early as 2006, consisting of Roman Maceda (vocal/guitar) and his twin brothers, Rico (bass/vocals) and Roque (drums). A couple of years ago, the trio, whose music may be described as a blend of Pop Punk and Alternative Rock (certain points of references include The Ramones, Green Day, blink-182, The Cars, and The Romantics), released their first EP. Armed with this original music, The 12/21 has performed prolifically not only within Winnipeg’s Filipino community but also back in the Philippines during certain occasions as well as representing Filipino-Canadian to many Canadian Rock festivals, giving the brothers the opportunity to play in other provinces and alongside other young and even veteran Canadian Rock bands.

Now, The 12/21’s followup to its debut is forthcoming. Titled Hello Yellow, The 12/21’s second EP will be officially available digitally on Spotify and Apple Music on October 4. Come October 18, the power trio is set to launch the album’s CD format with a performance at The Royal Albert (48 Albert St., in Downtown Winnipeg).

Humous

Led by cultural and music activist Julius Cesar Eugenio (vocals/bass) and completed by Johnric Navarro (guitar) and Junar Maglalang (drums), the 2013-formed Humous is paving its own trademark in the local Winnipeg music scene. The trio—whose music may be described as Lo-Fi/Alternative Rock—released their first EP in 2018; it is still available at Sunrise Records at Polo Park Shopping Centre. Several gigs in and out of the Filipino community after, Humous finally released another EP on September 28, at The Handsome Daughter (61 Sherbrook St.). Titled Six Shots of Wisdom, Humous’s 2nd EP consists of six tracks that include “A Beautiful Mind,” “Paikut-íkot,” and “Pusò, Diwà, at Káluluwa.” The CD’s beautiful cover design was made by Amber Daryl Ramos.

More Gigs to Look Forward To

October 6 (Essence Event Centre, 2011 McPhillips)

Tunog Kalye: Rakrakan na, Raprapan Pa!, featuring touring artists/bands that include Grin Department, Lei Bautista of Prettier then Pink, Robert Javier of The Youth, Stephen Lu of Rizal Underground, Jason Fernandez of Rivermaya, and Bendeatha of Salbakuta. (Tickets: 201-979-0311)

November 10 (Essence Event Centre)

1Heart: Funding Breakthrough Our Way, featuring Yzza Band and guest performers Rowena Mendoza, Manny Araullo, Jef Reyes, Sheryl-Lynn Policarpio, Ardie Sarao, HardNutz, Humous, Wasalak, and 4ThirtyOne (Tickets: 204-996-0169)