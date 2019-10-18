Is immigration an issue in the coming Federal election?

Canada is an immigrant country, thus, a multicultural country where diversity is a strength and of course, the immigrants are the economic engines of Canada.

Currently, the population of Canada has grown to 37,305,066 and under the Liberal -Justin Trudeau- platform on immigration, the country needs more immigrants and the party is hoping to increase the intake of immigrants to 350,000 by 2021; compared with the Conservative Party – Andrew Scheer – which did not mention any number for the intake in the coming years; same as the Conservative Party, the NDP (National Democratic Party)-Jagmeet Singh- is on the same level on not committing any number of immigrants in the future intake; and the Green Party-Elizabeth May- wants to increase immigration for those places that can fill the job vacancies, meaning to spread out the intake of immigrants based on the job openings. But the new party founded by former Conservative MP, Maxime Bernier, the People’s Party, when elected, to cut down the immigration by almost 50% less on the current (2018) figures 321,045, according to the leader of the party, Bernier, the current immigration level is not sustainable?

It was the Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau who opened the country to a wider flow of immigrants in the ‘60s when Canada welcomed immigrants from non-white countries like the Philippines, China, India, and other South Asian countries. And this time, when the bulk of Filipino immigrants came in the late ‘60s, when the Immigration focused on the needs of garment workers to meet the demand of the ever-growing fashion industry in Winnipeg. Winnipeg then was the garment industry centre in the West; and Montreal, in the East. And thus, Prime Minister Trudeau introduced multiculturalism in Canada. And since then, immigration to Canada has been increasing. And the Philippines became one of the major countries where immigrants are coming from.

The country of birth in 2016 based on statistics, the first 5 country of origins include India-668,565; China-649,260; Philippines-588,305; United Kingdom (UK)-495, 120 and the United States of America (USA)-253, 715. And imagine yourself as one of the members these ethnic groups: Canadian-32.3%, English-18.34%, Scottish-13.93%, French 13.55%, Irish-13.43%, Italians-4.61%, First Nations-4.43%, Indian-4%, Ukrainian-4%,Dutch-3.2%, Polish-3.2%, Filipino-2.4%, Other British Isles-1.9%, Russian-1.8%, Metis-1.7%, Portuguese-1.4% Welsh-1.4% and Norway-1.3% And why we need more immigrants? Canada has small tax-payer base, and thus, less money for general expense; ageing population is increasing, in 2014, 6 million Canadians with age 65 and older; and by 2030, the seniors will rise to 9.5 millions or 23% of the population, so less workers, less productive; economic boom is a necessity for domestic and international competitiveness; and to supplement the falling birth rate in the Canada, with a current rate of 10.3 births per 1,000; not considering the death rate of 8.7 death per 1,000.

To be at the centre stage in the coming election, the following are the immigration platforms of the major parties:

Liberal

Immigration has increased under the Liberals; 321,045 immigrants came in 2018 — the largest number since the First World War. The party hopes to bump that number to 350,000 by 2021. Liberal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said he wants to accept more refugees, while the Liberal government has imposed measures to crack down on “asylum-shopping” and regulate immigration consultants.

Conservative

Conservatives haven’t said how many immigrants they would accept each year. But leader Andrew Scheer has stressed the importance of “economic immigration” and prioritizing those facing “true persecution.” Conservatives also want to crack down on illegal border crossings. They would instead promote the private sponsorship of refugees and increase refugee screening.

New Democrat

The NDP don’t cite a specific number when asked how many immigrants they would accept. The party has stressed the need to tackle applicant backlogs and prioritize family reunification. It promises to regulate the immigration consultant industry and get rid of the Safe Third Country agreement, which prevents migrants who made claims in the U.S. from making claims in Canada.

Green

Greens want to increase immigration to places that can’t fill job vacancies, but don’t cite targets for the number they would accept. The party also wants to start a discussion about climate refugees. Greens want them included as an official refugee category. They too want to get rid of the Safe Third Country agreement.

Bloc Québécois

The party says the Quebec National Assembly should decide how many immigrants and refugees the province accepts — not the federal government. It wants Quebec exempted from the Multiculturalism Act. Like the NDP, the party wants to scrap the Safe Third Country agreement and give Quebec veto powers over federal decisions to expel refugees.

People’s Party

The party says it believes current immigration levels are “unsustainable.” It suggests a substantial drop in immigration, from 321,045 (the 2018 number) to between 100,000 and 150,000. It wants fewer refugees, too, and would rely instead on private sponsors. It promises to designate the entire border an official port of entry, fence off problem areas and send back those crossing illegally.

Immigration is a national issue and must be given some clarifications from the various leaders: Justin Trudeau, Liberal Party; Andrew Scheer, Conservative; Jagmeet Singh, NDP; and Elizabeth May, Green Party.

Yes, Canada is a multicultural country and its people have come from more than 164 countries, bonding and working together as one.

And who can claim that he or she is not an immigrant in a certain period of time. Even the 1st Prime Minister in 1867, Sir John Macdonald, A Conservative Party leader, was born in Scotland in January 11, 1815 and came to Upper Canada as a child.

And it must be interesting to know the descendants of our party leaders?

And even the descendants of the First Nations people!