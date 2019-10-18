Some Philippine Fruits & Their English Names

Little do many people know, the following Philippine fruits have their equivalent names in English. And although most of them originated from other countries in the previous decades or centuries, they have become considered local after years of cultivation.
anónas – custard apple
átis – sweetsop; sugar apple
avocádo – alligator pear
balimbíng – star fruit
caimíto – star apple
chésa – egg fruit; cánistel
chíco – noseberry; mud apple
dúhat – black plum
durián – golden pillow
guyabáno – soursop
langkâ – jackfruit
mabólo – velvet apple
macópa – water apple; rose apple
santól – cotton fruit
Last Leaf
Now that you have learned the names of these fruits, it’s time to hunt for them! You may find some of them at selected grocery stores or supermarkets here in Winnipeg. Most of them though are more easily available in the Philippines. So, the next time you go there for a vacation, try to look for some, especially if you haven’t tasted them yet.