Some Philippine Fruits & Their English Names

Little do many people know, the following Philippine fruits have their equivalent names in English. And although most of them originated from other countries in the previous decades or centuries, they have become considered local after years of cultivation.

anónas – custard apple

átis – sweetsop; sugar apple

avocádo – alligator pear

balimbíng – star fruit

caimíto – star apple

chésa – egg fruit; cánistel

chíco – noseberry; mud apple

dúhat – black plum

durián – golden pillow

guyabáno – soursop

langkâ – jackfruit

mabólo – velvet apple

macópa – water apple; rose apple

santól – cotton fruit

Last Leaf

Now that you have learned the names of these fruits, it’s time to hunt for them! You may find some of them at selected grocery stores or supermarkets here in Winnipeg. Most of them though are more easily available in the Philippines. So, the next time you go there for a vacation, try to look for some, especially if you haven’t tasted them yet.