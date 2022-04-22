Miss Universe Philippines top 32 official candidates presented to media; bets given special awards

Pauline Amelinckx, Michelle Dee and Celeste Cortesi (Image: Instagram/@themissuniverseph)

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization recently presented the Top 32 official candidates to the members of the media at the grand ballroom of the Hilton.

Out of the 32, three candidates received special awards: Pasay City’s representative Celeste Cortesi was awarded Best Arrival Look; Makati’s representative Michelle Marquez Dee was awarded Frontrow Multi-level Look; and Misamis Oriental’s bet Annabelle MacDonnell was named Catwalk Queen.

The three women are considered to be the promising contenders this early.

The 2022 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will happen on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. It will be hosted by former Miss Universe – Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere and Demi Leigh nel-Peters Tebow. Part of the judges will be reigning Ms Universe Haarnaz Sandhu.