Mike Enriquez gets ‘Media Icon’ award

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Nation, Philippine News
Mike Enriquez gets ‘Media Icon’ award

Radio GMA Network head Mike Enriquez was recently honored as a “Media Icon” at the first-ever Media Icon Awards given by the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines’ (MSAP).

MSAP Chairman Hermie de Leon said Enriquez significantly contributed in pioneering news reporting on TV that paved the way for more Filipinos to appreciate news. The Kapuso news anchor co-hosts GMA’s flagship news program, “24 Oras,” and anchors the investigative public affairs program “Imbestigador” and GMA News TV’s “Dobol B Sa News TV.” On radio, he hosts Super Radyo DZBB’s “Saksi Sa Dobol B” and “Super Balita Sa Umaga Nationwide.” He also holds the distinction of being the only Filipino to win the Best Newscaster Award in the Asian Television Awards.

Related »

Sixty-two new Canadians take their oath of citizenship at PCCM

Sixty-two new Canadians take their oath of citizenship at PCCM

Top 10 scams where Canadians fall into!

Top 10 scams where Canadians fall into!

Kung May Simulâ Ay May Katapusán

Kung May Simulâ Ay May Katapusán

Sunny Day Melting the Snow Away…

Sunny Day Melting the Snow Away…