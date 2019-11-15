Mike Enriquez gets ‘Media Icon’ award

Radio GMA Network head Mike Enriquez was recently honored as a “Media Icon” at the first-ever Media Icon Awards given by the Media Specialists Association of the Philippines’ (MSAP).

MSAP Chairman Hermie de Leon said Enriquez significantly contributed in pioneering news reporting on TV that paved the way for more Filipinos to appreciate news. The Kapuso news anchor co-hosts GMA’s flagship news program, “24 Oras,” and anchors the investigative public affairs program “Imbestigador” and GMA News TV’s “Dobol B Sa News TV.” On radio, he hosts Super Radyo DZBB’s “Saksi Sa Dobol B” and “Super Balita Sa Umaga Nationwide.” He also holds the distinction of being the only Filipino to win the Best Newscaster Award in the Asian Television Awards.