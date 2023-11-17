Michelle Dee Confident and Ready for Miss Universe 2023 Q&A



Image courtesy of Instagram: @michelledee

Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Dee, is poised and prepared for the Miss Universe 2023 competition, particularly the Q&A segment. In an exclusive interview with Dyan Castillejo for ABS-CBN News, Michelle expressed her determination to showcase her authentic self during the closed-door interview, emphasizing her genuine personality.

Michelle shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I have just been trying to shine as my authentic self. I’m not trying to be somebody else. When I get into that closed-door interview, I’ll make sure that that shines.” She highlighted her belief in the importance of focusing on inner qualities rather than physical attributes.

With a purpose-driven mindset, Michelle expressed her advocacy for individuals on the autism spectrum, aiming to convey her multifaceted personality to the judges. She confidently discussed her various facets, including her adrenaline, artistic, and business sides, hoping to resonate with the judges and emphasize her dedication and passion.

Embracing the theme “Beautifully Confident,” Michelle acknowledged breaking standards and stereotypes, proudly stating, “I’m not ashamed to be myself, even though it doesn’t conform with the norm. And that has worked in my favor.”

Fans can catch the Miss Universe 2023 live from El Salvador on November 19, Sunday, 9 a.m., on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC. Michelle Dee stands ready to make a memorable impact on the prestigious pageant.