Mayweather a ‘no-show’ in press conference

Floyd Mayweather snubbed the press conference at Resorts World Manila (RWM) disappointing writers and photographers who waited for almost nine hours for his appearance.

The media conference was set at 3 p.m but it was already past 11 p.m. when RMW Corporate Communication head Joee Guilas officially announced that Mayweather was not coming.

The 42-year old undefeated American boxer reportedly went to see beauty doctor Vicki Belo in Makati and was expected to proceed to the RWM but was seen shopping at Greenbelt instead. Fight fans initially thought that Mayweather was going to announce an update on his projected rematch with Pacquiao, whom he beat in their May 2015 showdown.