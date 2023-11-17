Marian Rivera Shares Joy and Peace in Rekindled Friendship with Heart Evangelista

Image courtesy: Nikko Tuazon / @Marianrivera on Instagram

In the latest turn of events, GMA-7’s Prime Time Queen, Marian Rivera, has spoken about the revived friendship with Heart Evangelista after Heart’s recent interview on their reconciliation. During an interview with the press, including PEP.ph, on November 15, 2023, Marian expressed happiness and peace, attributing the renewed connection to what she believes is God’s perfect timing.

At the grand launch of one of her endorsements, Marian shared her feelings, stating, “My heart is happy. Finally, everything is in God’s perfect time.” While maintaining privacy about their conversations, Marian revealed that she and Heart have been in touch since their reconciliation.

Asked about potential collaborations, Marian responded positively, saying she looks forward to meeting Heart in person and is open to working together if their schedules align. She expressed gratitude to those who facilitated their reconciliation, particularly thanking Heart’s sister, Camille Ongpauco. Marian conveyed her joy and peace in the renewed friendship, describing it as a delightful and peaceful chapter in her life.