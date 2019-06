Makisig Morales marries Fil-Australian beauty queen

Former child star Makisig Morales has tied the knot with Filipino-Australian beauty queen Nicole Joson on June 18 in a sunset ceremony on a beach in La Perouse, Sydney, Australia.

The “Bagani” actor was runner-up on the singing competition “Little Big Star” in 2005. He migrated with his family to Australia in 2014. He and Joson were engaged in September 2018.